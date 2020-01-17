Sen. Tim Scott encourages young leaders during Palmetto press tour in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Some of South Carolina’s best young learners and leaders heard from a special guest on Friday in Myrtle Beach.
Back in his home state, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott urged the group of nearly 4,700 students to build strong relationships with their communities. The keynote speech was a portion of the annual Junior Beta Club Convention.
“I want our kids to understand important people think that they’re important," said Joseph Brown, a counselor at Holly Hill Elementary. “They should strive for excellence."
“Their future is bright. We’re expecting big things from these kids," said Dr. H. Kennth Dinkins with the South Carolina State Beta Council.
The speech came after a meeting between Scott and Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune. The two leaders are working through the ongoing opportunity zones grants, which is just one part of what Scott calls a bustling Grand Strand economy.
“This area is doing very well," Scott said. “Really 12 months out of the year, opportunities are in this area. Our state’s unemployment rate is at a record low. I want Horry County and the Pee Dee to continue to succeed but also have a good idea on what success looks like."
Scott continued his tour on Friday through Florence and Kingstree.
