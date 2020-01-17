School district: Cane Bay HS student dead after experiencing ‘medical emergency'

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A three-hour lockdown at Cane Bay High School has been lifted after a student experienced a “medical emergency” and died Friday morning at the school, according to Berkeley County School District Officials.
“The Cane Bay family has experienced the loss of one of our students,” district spokeswoman Katie Orvin said. “Our hearts are with his family and many friends during this difficult time. The school lockdown has been lifted and all students are safe and accounted for. Although the school will resume its normal lunch and class schedule, we are prepared with grief counselors to meet the needs of our school community.”
There was heavy presence of first responders which have since cleared the scene and crime scene tape in the area has been taken down.
“PLEASE, do not post rumors on our page about the scene we are currently working,” the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a comment on Facebook. “Have some respect for the families.”
Around 12 p.m., a line of parents began to form in order to pick their children up from school. Extra clerical staff is on hand to help parents sign out their kids.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
