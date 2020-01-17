School board votes to close Florence Career Center

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – After being open for more than six decades, the Florence Career Center will be closing.
The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted Thursday night to close the school at the end of the school year.
According to its website, the Florence Career Center provides applied occupational/career education instruction for students in Florence One Schools. Students at South Florence, West Florence, Wilson and Timmonsville high schools attend the career center and can earn a certificate of completion in any of 11 areas that the school offers.
The board approved a proposal where Superintendent Rich O’Malley will develop a memorandum of understanding the Florence Darlington Technical College that will ensure career center students will be able to take similar classes. Once the memorandum of understanding is developed, it will go before the board for a vote, according a to spokesperson with FSD1.
Nearly 1,500 students attend the Florence Career Center. It opened in 1956.
