Restaurant Scorecard: Inspectors uncover food on floor, door held closed with pin

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Inspectors with the Department of Health and Environmental Control uncovered unsanitary conditions at two restaurants in Horry County.
We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with Kings Sushi at 112 Highway 17 North in Surfside Beach.
Inspectors said food was found on the floor in the freezer.
Health crews say a cutting board in the sushi area was stored directly next to the hand sink and that hand sink did not have a splash guard.
A plastic container was cut in half and being used as a scoop, according to inspectors.
Health crews said the freezer door was in poor repair and was just being held closed by a pin.
Inspectors gave Kings Sushi an 88 out of 100.
Next up is Sugar Life Ice Cream And Candy at 1509 South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors found the hand sink was blocked by a broom, dustpan and rolling mop bucket
Health crews found a gap on the door hinge in the prep room.
They discovered a case of cutlery being stored on the floor.
Health crews also said the prep table was found with wrapping on the bottom shelving that was pulling away and torn. The wrap was also observed around the reach-in cooler and popsicle machine in the prep area.
Inspectors gave Sugar Life Ice Cream And Candy a 90 out of 100.
A perfect score triple play this week. South Bay Inn Restaurant at 520 North Ocean Boulevard, and McAlister’s Deli at 1000 South Commons Drive, both are located in Myrtle Beach, plus Starbucks at 12182 Highway 17 Bypass Suite B in Murrells Inlet each received that perfect performance.
Congratulations to the three of you.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.