Myrtle Beach creates website for neighbors to report coyote sightings

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you see a coyote in your neighborhood, then the city of Myrtle Beach wants to know about it.
The city has created a website that helps neighbors report the sightings.
The coyote sighting form asks residents to fill out where they saw the animal, how many there were, the description and the animal’s behavior.
It’s part of an overall approach to combat the coyote issue in Myrtle Beach, and pinpoint where the problems are happening. The city hopes that as more people report the sightings then it will be able to create a database or “heat map” showing the sighting locations.
Myrtle Beach leaders passed a Coyote Response Plan in 2018. It contained 12 action steps for the city and residents to follow.
The citizen steps are:
- Keep your dogs on a leash that is no longer than six feet
- Learn coyotes’ food sources and try to eliminate them if you can
- While walking your dog take a large stick with you
- Bring an air horn with you during walks. City leaders said the air horn will help scare away nearby coyotes.
- Document coyote encounters through the city’s website.
- Call 911 to report conflicts between a person and a coyote if that coyote is creating an unsafe situation.
