‘Getting more dope off the street’: Deputies seize meth, gun from Darlington County home

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County sheriff announced that his deputies were able to get more drugs off the streets.
Deputies served a search warrant Thursday afternoon at a home on Johnson Street.
During the search, Sheriff Tony Chavis said deputies seized 36 grams of methamphetamine, a 9 mm handgun and a weight scale.
“My Deputies did an outstanding job getting more dope off the street and another gun out of the wrong hands,” Chavis said.
Deputies arrested 32-year-old James Futrell and 33-year-old Jessica Melton.
Futrell is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Futrell has been previously convicted of manufacturing meth.
Melton is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during a violent.
The two are in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
