‘Getting more dope off the street’: Deputies seize meth, gun from Darlington County home

‘Getting more dope off the street’: Deputies seize meth, gun from Darlington County home
Darlington County deputies seized meth and a gun from a home on Johnston Street. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
January 17, 2020 at 4:45 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 4:45 PM

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County sheriff announced that his deputies were able to get more drugs off the streets.

Deputies served a search warrant Thursday afternoon at a home on Johnson Street.

During the search, Sheriff Tony Chavis said deputies seized 36 grams of methamphetamine, a 9 mm handgun and a weight scale.

“My Deputies did an outstanding job getting more dope off the street and another gun out of the wrong hands,” Chavis said.

Deputies arrested 32-year-old James Futrell and 33-year-old Jessica Melton.

James Futrell, Jessica Melton
James Futrell, Jessica Melton (Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

Futrell is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Futrell has been previously convicted of manufacturing meth.

Melton is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during a violent.

The two are in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.