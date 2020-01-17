Georgetown police search homes in connection to car break-in, burglary investigation

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – An ongoing investigation into a string of car break-ins and burglaries led officers to search two homes in Georgetown, police said.
The Georgetown Police Department said it executed search warrants on Friday at the homes on Rion Street. Investigators said they seized several items and are in the process of locating the owners of the property.
Two suspects have already been arrested in the case.
Brandon and Ashton McElveen were arrested back in December after police said they broke into a vehicle and stole multiple items.
PAST COVERAGE: 2 arrested in Georgetown car burglary
The two face several charges including criminal conspiracy and breaking into a motor vehicle.
Police believe the two may be behind additional car break-ins and burglaries in the Maryville area.
Authorities expect to file more charges against the pair as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information on the cases is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.
