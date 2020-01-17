Florence woman gets jail time for tax fraud

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence woman will serve time in a federal penitentiary for committing tax fraud while operating a tax preparation business, according to a press release from Acting U.S. Attorney A. Lance Crick.
Donna Faye Shird, 41, pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to aid in the preparation and filing of false federal income tax returns.
Evidence presented during the trial showed Shird and a co-defendant, Felicia Shird, operated a business called Donna’s Income Tax, which provided tax preparation and filing services for customers.
“During the period from 2012 and 2017, both Donna and Felicia began routinely adding fictitious information to the personal tax returns of customers in order to artificially increase the amount of tax refund the customers would receive from the IRS,” the release stated. “Investigators discovered that customers of Donna’s Income Tax Service provided correct tax related information to the Shirds with the expectation that they would accurately prepare and file the returns for the customers.”
Prosecutors said the Shirds would create returns that falsely claimed deductions, credits, exemptions and other tax benefits that the taxpayers were not entitled to.
“As a result, customers received fraudulently inflated tax refunds and Donna’s Income Tax Service attracted more customers based on their reputation for producing such large refunds. The illegal operations of Donna’s Income Tax Service, and the fraudulent conduct by the Shirds, resulted in a significant loss of tax revenue for the United States Government,” the release stated.
Chief United States District Judge R. Bryan Harwell sentenced Shird to 18 months in federal prison, followed by three years of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.
