Florence man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenager

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man faces charges in connection to a 2013 sexual assault case.
George Hamrick Sr., 49, turned himself into police on Tuesday to face charges of criminal sexual conduct and first-degree kidnapping.
Police said the charges stem from allegations that were made against him in 2013.
Authorities said Hamrick gave alcohol to the victim, who was under 18 years old at the time, and then persuaded that person to go into his bedroom.
He’s accused of locking the door, forcefully putting the victim on the couch and sexually assaulting that victim.
Hamrick is currently at the Florence County Detention Center under no bond.
