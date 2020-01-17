FIRST ALERT: Chilly Friday, warmer weekend as showers return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a 20° drop Friday, more changes arrive as we head into the weekend.
Sunny skies return today but temperatures will struggle to climb through the day. Afternoon highs top out around 48° with gusty winds likely making it feel a bit cooler. Temperatures quickly fall-off after sunset with a round of near-freezing temperatures expected Saturday morning.
Despite the chilly start, we’ll turn warmer both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Temperatures return to the lower 60s ahead of our next cold front. This system will increase the cloud cover and swing some showers in late Saturday, ending early Sunday morning. Behind this cold front, temperatures turn even cold by next week.
Winter is officially back starting next week as our afternoon highs fall back into the 40s Monday. We’ll keep the unseasonably cool weather going through Wednesday with freezing temperatures likely each morning.
