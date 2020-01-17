FIRST ALERT: Brief weekend warm up with passing showers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cold temperatures will remain in place tonight before a brief warm up and quick-hitting round of showers this weekend.
Temperatures will fast tonight and reach into the lower to middle 30s by daybreak Saturday.
After a cold start to the day on Saturday, temperatures will quickly climb out of the 30s and into the upper 50s by midday and into the lower 60s by the mid to late afternoon. As another cold front approaches, skies will turn mostly cloudy through the day with a light shower or two possible near sunset.
The best risk of rain arrives overnight Saturday. No heavy rain or thunderstorms are expected.
Any leftover showers will clear our by sunrise Sunday before clearing skies means a return to sunshine through the afternoon on Sunday. Temperatures will once again climb into the lower 60s with a gusty wind.
Dramatically colder weather will once again plunge into the Carolinas Sunday night and linger through most of next week. High Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will only reach the lower to middle 40s with overnight temperatures dropping well into the 20s inland and upper 20s to near 30 along the Grand Strand.
