Darius Rucker among those to be inducted into South Carolina Hall of Fame

“Our 2020 inductees have made significant, valuable contributions to the state of South Carolina,” said Dr. Rodger Stroup, chairman of the Official South Carolina Hall of Fame. “While Mr. Rucker performs all over the world, he continues his close ties to South Carolina supporting numerous local and statewide organizations. For many years, Dr. Twiggs has been recognized as one of South Carolina’s leading artists and art educators. And despite her short life, Ms. Wright’s efforts to provide educational opportunities for African Americans in the segregated south of the late nineteenth century are a testament to her determination. We are pleased to induct each of these individuals into the South Carolina Hall of Fame.”