Authorities investigate Lumberton convenience store fire

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The cause of a fire at convenience store in Lumberton is under investigation.
Officers were called around 5 a.m. Friday to the Quick Mart on Carthage Road for an alarm call, according to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department. Authorities saw smoke coming from the building when they arrived on scene.
According to the release, police believe the store had been broken into.
Lumberton police, the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation and the ATF are investigating.
If you have any information, call Det. David Williford with Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
