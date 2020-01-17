‘An amazing journey’: Coffee shop at The Market Common announces closure

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A local coffee shop said it will be serving its last cup of Joe next month.
The Roasted Bean at The Market Common announced on Facebook on Thursday that its landlord will not be renewing the shop’s lease. Its last day of operation will be Saturday, Feb. 15.
The Roasted Bean is a unique coffee shop where they roast their own beans.
“We have had an amazing journey for 6 years,” The Roasted Bean said in a Facebook post. “Thank you to all of you who chose to drink our amazing coffee and be part of our Bean family.”
The owners of the shop said that they “will not take the energy to look for a new location,” but said if anyone would like to suggest locations to them then send them a message on Facebook.
“Our lives have been changed in so many ways and we close with hearts that full and at peace,” the social media post states.
