Weekend Events: Mild with a few rain chances Saturday night

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We're approaching another weekend and it's time for more events from our SC Weekend team.
You'll notice the colder air by Friday as the first cold front brings changes to the forecast for any plans Friday evening. Clouds will slowly increase throughout the night Friday but we will remain dry for any activities.
Look for lows to remain cool and range from the mid-upper 30s.
Our first outdoor event happens Saturday morning in Market Common and it's the 5K Freedom Run for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday! Runners will run the course and should have some okay weather for the race. It'll be cooler but temperatures will warm up into the upper 50s to lower 60s by the afternoon under increasing clouds.
That's important to know for the 8th Annual Winter Classic Car, Truck and Bike Show at the Drive In in Florence. The weather looks okay and mild for this time of year. The rain chances? They should hold off until Saturday night for any weekend plans.
If you have any plans on Saturday, just keep the First Alert Weather App handy. Rain chances will increase Saturday evening and continue through the morning hours on Sunday. Rain will exit our area early Sunday as the cold front brings in the winter-like air.
Here's a look at the weekend forecast!
For a look at the colder temperatures, read the forecast updates here. You can also see all details regarding your SC Weekend events at SCWeekend.com.
