Suspect Search: He used to live with them, now he’s accused of stealing from them

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police said one man stole from people he used to live with in the Conway area.
Horry County police are looking for Marvin Jerome Nance.
Officers responded to Odell Lane in Conway last month in reference to a burglary. The victims told officers that someone broke into their residence.
A neighbor told victims that they saw Nance break into the home. The police report states that Nance used to live with the victims.
One victim said he tried to speak with Nance about the issue but he became upset, but officers were able to get a confession from Nance.
Nance is charged with burglary in the second degree. He’s 36 years old and has a last known address of Odell Lane in Conway.
Horry County police are also looking for Payne Tooker.
Last August, officers responded to a car break-in.
The victim said when he opened the door to his car in the morning, he noticed items were tossed on the seats. He admitted the car doors had been left unlocked.
Authorities said the suspect had searched through the trunk as well. The victim said a contact stun gun was missing.
Tooker is charged with receiving stolen goods worth $2,000 or less. She’s 25 years old and has a last known address of Pridgen Road in Myrtle Beach.
