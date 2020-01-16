34 students on board Horry County school bus involved in crash, district says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue is responding to a crash involving a school bus.
Crews responded to the wreck just before 3 p.m. at Springfield Church Road and East Highway 9 Business.
Lisa Bourcier with Horry County Schools said the bus was from Daisy Elementary School was hit by a car and had 34 students on board.
Bourcier said no injuries have been reported at this time.
