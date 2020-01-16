34 students on board Horry County school bus involved in crash, district says

34 students on board Horry County school bus involved in crash, district says
(Source: WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff | January 16, 2020 at 3:17 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 3:20 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue is responding to a crash involving a school bus.

Crews responded to the wreck just before 3 p.m. at Springfield Church Road and East Highway 9 Business.

Lisa Bourcier with Horry County Schools said the bus was from Daisy Elementary School was hit by a car and had 34 students on board.

Bourcier said no injuries have been reported at this time.

WMBF News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

We will pass along updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.