Senate passes US-Canada-Mexico trade deal, a Trump priority
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is surrounded by reporters after remarks on the floor about the looming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump and Trump's order to kill an Iranian general, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By KEVIN FREKING | January 16, 2020 at 12:18 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 1:08 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has overwhelmingly approved a new North American trade pact that rewrites the rules of trade with Canada and Mexico.

Passage of the measure gives President Donald Trump a major policy victory before senators turn their full attention to his impeachment trial.

The measure goes to Trump for his signature. It would replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, known as NAFTA.

It tore down most trade barriers and triggered a surge in trade.

But Trump and other critics blamed NAFTA for encouraging U.S. companies to move their manufacturing plants south of the border to take advantage of low-wage Mexican laborers.

