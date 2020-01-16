Report: Fight over phone charger leads to Myrtle Beach arson arrest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman is accused of trying to set a Myrtle Beach home on fire after she didn’t get her phone charger back, according to a police report.
Officers were called around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the 1200 block of Dunbar Street where they found the victim and other people involved in the incident.
They said the suspect, identified as Charlotte Knox, came to the home demanding her phone charger from a man who was at the house.
The witnesses told officers that Knox began yelling and causing a disturbance then went inside the home and started pulling paper out, according to the police report.
“The victim and witness reported that they saw smoke and then watched out of the window as the offender lit the tissue paper on fire using a lighter, and place it on the window seal at the front of the residence,” the police report states.
Documents show that the offender then walked away from the house and said she would come back and do it again.
Officers on the scene said that they saw paper and burned ashes from the fire.
Knox was arrested and charged with second-degree arson.
