Rebuilt Conway riverfront playground opens after destruction from Hurricane Florence

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway families have another place where their children can play.
“GREAT NEWS! The playground in Riverfront Park is now OPEN for play!” a Thursday post on the city’s Facebook page exclaimed. “We’re excited for you to check out the new equipment!”
The playground has been closed since flooding from Hurricane Florence in 2018 destroyed it.
A company called Bliss came in to rebuild the park. Installation work began last November.
City officials previously said the cost was around $270,000, which was covered by funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
