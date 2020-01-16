Police seek N.C. man accused of attacking school bus driver while children were onboard

According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, warrants have been issued for 46-year-old Kenneth Latrell Revels, of Laurinburg, on charges of violating a domestic violence protection order, assault on a female, assault on a school employee, disorderly conduct on a school bus, entering a school bus unlawfully, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of minors.