Police seek N.C. man accused of attacking school bus driver while children were onboard

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are trying to locate a North Carolina man who allegedly attacked a school bus driver while she stopped to pick up children.
According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, warrants have been issued for 46-year-old Kenneth Latrell Revels, of Laurinburg, on charges of violating a domestic violence protection order, assault on a female, assault on a school employee, disorderly conduct on a school bus, entering a school bus unlawfully, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of minors.
The 47-year-old woman, who is a Scotland County school bus driver, told police she stopped to pick up children on Tuesday in the 300 block of Park Drive when Levels came aboard the bus and started hitting her in the head and neck with his fists.
According to the release, the woman fell to the floor of the bus and Revels began stomping her in the head.
“During the assault the victim struggled to constantly keep her foot on the brake of the bus thus preventing the bus from moving uncontrollably,” the release stated.
After the assault, police said Revels left on foot. No children were injured, according to the release.
The manner in which Revels used his hands and feet are considered to be deadly weapons in this incident, police said. The investigation revealed the suspect and the victim had previously been in a relationship.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department at (910) 276-3211.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.