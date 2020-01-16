Myrtle Beach police release pictures of vehicle used in bakery trailer theft

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police hope someone will recognize a truck that they said was used to steal a bakery’s trailer.
Police were called last week to Flowers Bakery on Executive Avenue, where an employee told officers that someone stole his black 2019 Diamond Cargo 7x16 foot trailer from the parking lot.
Police released surveillance pictures on Wednesday, showing a dark-colored dual cab truck with the lights above the cab was used to take the trailer.
A police report shows the trailer was locked and the thief cut off the locks.
The victim told officers he uses the trailer for his job, and it had baked good inside of it. He also added that the trailer is worth $4,500.
Anyone with information on the truck or trailer is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.