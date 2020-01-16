Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 15 years for 2018 shooting that injured one

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after entering a plea to a 2018 shooting that injured one.
According to a press relese from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 32-year-old Jerome Lateek Thompson entered an Alford plea Thursday to the charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.
In an Alford plea, the defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges a jury would likely convict based on the evidence.
Thompson entered the plea before the start of his trial Thursday morning, the release stated. A jury had been selected on Wednesday to hear the case.
Following the plea, Judge Larry Hyman sentenced Thompson to 15 years in prison for the attempted murder charge and five years for the weapons charge. The sentences wil run concurrently for a total of 15 years.
In October 2018, Myrtle Beach police were called to Mr. Joe White Avenue for a shooting. The victim reported that Thompson had been following him before opening fire, the release stated.
The victim’s vehicle was struck at least five times and the victim was grazed by a bullet during the shooting. Prosecutors said Thompson fired his gun at least nine times.
Police found Thompson based on the description given by the victim and after a short pursuit took him into custody. The victim identified the defendant as the shooter and officers recovered a gun found in the vehicle that was later tested and matched the shell casings found at the crime scene and between the hood and windshield of Thompson’s vehicle, according to the release.
