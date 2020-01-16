Myrtle Beach group wants to make improvements to Withers Alley

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – People could soon see some improvements to part of Myrtle Beach.
It’s part of a project that’s being spearheaded by Leadership Grand Strand.
The group wants to add strands of café style lights above Withers Alley. They also want to paint murals on the side of the public restrooms that are already in the alley near the Skywheel.
Leadership Grand Strand also wants to paint the inside of the restrooms.
If the funding allows, the group also wants to landscape the grass areas along the alley.
