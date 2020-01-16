Marion police name suspect arrested in connection to drive-by shooting; second suspect wanted

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is in custody and another is wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in Marion that ended in a police chase.
According to a news release from the Marion Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of Charleston Street late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning for a report of shots fired. Authorities also received information that a home had been shot at multiple times.
Law enforcement remained in the area, and police said the suspects returned to Charleston Street and started shooting at the home again, the release stated. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspects reportedly fled. Authorities then pursued the vehicle, with the chase ending in Marion County limits.
Corey Dontray Rowell, 26, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm within the city limits, two counts of malicious injury to personal property and Conspiracy.
Police are searching for a second suspect, identified as 25-year-old Shemar (Jay) Floyd.
No one was injured in the shooting.
If you have any information on Floyd’s whereabouts, call Marion police at 843-423-8616 or 843-423-8399.
