Man wearing surgical mask robs Dollar General in Effingham area, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies are searching for a man who held up a Dollar General in the Effingham area.
Deputies were dispatched to the robbery just after 8 p.m. at the store on South Irby Street.
Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said a black male with acid wash jeans, burgundy hoodie and surgical mask robbed the store. He added that the robber used a black semi-automatic handgun during the robbery.
Kirby said no one was hurt during the incident.
