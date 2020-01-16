Man accused of kidnapping 3-month-old N.C. baby arrested in Pee Dee

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is behind bars after authorities said he kidnapped a three-month-old baby boy.
The case stems from an incident in Rocky Mount, North Carolina after police responded to a breaking and entering call.
When officers arrived at the scene, a mother told them that her three-month-old baby had been taken by his father, who was identified as Jerry Mark Stevens II.
With the help of the U.S. Marshal’s, Stevens was arrested in Bennettsville and is currently awaiting extradition to Rocky Mount.
During the investigation, arrested warrants for kidnapping, breaking and entering and assault were obtained for Stevens. He will face those charges once he is taken back to Rocky Mount.
Authorities said that the child and mother are being reunited.
