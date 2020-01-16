Lowcountry native Darius Rucker among six educators, distinguished graduates being honored

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Darius Rucker is one of six people being honored in February for outstanding achievement as an educator or a South Carolina Public School graduate, according to the South Carolina Foundation for Educational Leadership.
The Educator Hall of Fame celebrates the accomplishments of educators and the Distinguished South Carolina Public School Graduates recognize notable graduates who have excelled nationally and internationally in their respective fields.
The South Carolina Foundation for Educational Leadership, South Carolina Association of School Administrators’ (SCASA) non-profit arm, is hosting its fourth annual gala on March 27, 2020.
The “South Carolina Foundation for Educational Leaders Gala: Finding Your Dream” will be held at the Columbia Marriott at 6:30 p.m. as a celebration of the impact of public education and how it has contributed to the achievements of the six honorees.
Here are the 2020 South Carolina Educator Hall of Fame Inductees:
A 1961 graduate of Olanta High School (Florence District 3), Floyd has 38 years of experience as district superintendent for Florence District 5, Lexington District 1, Berkeley County Schools, and Lexington District 3. He has been recognized nationally by the American Association of School Administrators with the 2010 Distinguished Service Award.
A 1956 graduate of Lynchburg High School (Lee County), Hudgens served over 35 years in public education as a teacher, principal, superintendent, and interim president of Midlands Technical College. He has been recognized nationally by the American Association of School Administrators with the Distinguished Service Award.
A 1945 graduate of Great Falls High School (Chester County Schools), Williams was a lifelong educator and was elected SC Superintendent of Education three times. As SC Superintendent from 1979-1991, Williams was integral in the crafting and subsequent passing of the Education Improvement Act in 1984 to provide additional funding for educational initiatives in South Carolina.
Here are the 2020 Distinguished South Carolina Public School Graduates:
A 1967 graduate of Carver High School (Spartanburg County), Perkins served as Chief Designer of Fashions and Doll Concepts for Mattel’s Barbie line for over 25 years. She earned Mattel’s President’s Award in 1985, Mattel’s Chairman Award in 1987, and the DOTY (Doll of the Year) Award in 1990.
A 1984 graduate of Middleton High School (Charleston County Schools), Rucker is a GRAMMY Award-winning musician. In addition to his success as lead singer for Hootie & the Blowfish, as a solo artist, he has earned four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart and nine No. 1 singles.
A 1976 graduate of Airport High School (Lexington District Two), Wilkerson serves as South Carolina president for Bank of America and South Carolina Market Executive for Bank of America Private Bank. She is the first female successor member of the Clemson University Board of Trustees and the 2018 South Carolina Chamber of Commerce Business Leader of the Year.
For more information about gala tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.scleadershipfoundation.org.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.