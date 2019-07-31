Katherine Phillips

Katherine joined the WMBF News team as a reporter/multimedia journalist in December 2019. However, she’s no stranger to the Grand Strand or WMBF. Katherine was a summer intern here during the summer of 2018 and couldn’t be happier to be back.
Katherine graduated from the University of South Carolina from the School of Journalism and Mass Communications as a broadcast journalism major and a political science minor. There, she was a reporter for Carolina News and covered politics and the start of the 2020 presidential campaign.
After her summer internship at WMBF, Katherine went on to intern at CNN in Washington, D.C. where she worked on The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.
As a native of Virginia Beach, Va.,, Katherine knows what it’s like to live in a beach town and a tourist destination. In her spare time, you can find her with her toes in the sand and exploring all that the Grand Strand has to offer.