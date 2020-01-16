Gamecocks stun Kentucky with buzzer-beater finish

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina men’s basketball team hit the court at home Wednesday night looking for their first SEC victory -- and to put an end their three game losing streak.
Standing in the way of those accomplishments -- the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats.
The Gamecocks had a strong game, especially from freshman guard Jermaine Couisnard, who scored 26 points, his game best. Sophomore Keyshawn Bryant also scored 15 points.
Kentucky led for most of the game, but couldn’t outlast a late run by the Gamecocks for the upset.
To seal the deal -- Couisnard sunk a long three point shot right at the buzzer to put the Gamecocks on top 81-78. It was a great performance by Couisnard in his first-ever college start.
This is the Wildcats’ first SEC loss of the season.
