Ft. Jackson holding a memorial service for 19-year-old soldier who died after training

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson will be holding a memorial service to honor Pvt. Connor J. McGurran on Jan. 16.
McGurran, 19, was found unresponsive on Jan. 8 after a training exercise. He reported to army basic training in October, after training with the Arden Hills recruit program in Minnesota. According to a spokesperson of the recruit program, McGurran was on track to becoming a Bradly fighting vehicle system maintainer.
Per Army tradition, a unit memorial is being held to honor McGurran’s service and recognize the impact he made.
“We are grateful for the outpouring of support, from both on and off post, as we mourn the untimely and sudden death of Pvt. McGurran,” Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. said. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends, who are here, during this difficult time.”
McGurran was a member of the 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment and was also a soldier in the Minnesota Army National Guard.
After his death the battalion put training on hold while unit ministry teams and other professionals provided support to McGurran’s fellow trainees Army team members.
“The installation has felt his absence and we ask for continued patience as we navigate through the investigation process,” Beagle said.
Officials are continuing to investigate McGurran’s death.
The service will begin at 4 p.m. at the Daniel Circle Chapel on Fort Jackson.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.