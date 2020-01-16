FIRST ALERT: Our last warm day, here comes the cold!

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s the last warm start we will see for a while with temperatures in the mid 60s this morning. As you’re headed out the door, an isolated shower or two will remain possible throughout the morning hours.
The best chances for rain have already passed us this week, but we are holding onto a stray 20% chance for the morning as the cold front swings through.
Today will be the last day featuring temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s for a while. Cloud cover will continue today as the front passes, before clearing skies take place tonight. You’ll notice the breezy winds today and into tomorrow due to the passage of the cold front. That will make the colder start to Friday feel even colder as you head out the door.
Highs on Friday will struggle. Despite the sunshine returning, we will only make it up into the upper 40s with a few spots attempting to hit 50°. This will make Friday the chilliest day so far this month.
A brief warm up will arrive over the weekend with temperatures reaching the lower 60s on both Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy ahead of an even stronger cold front with another winter punch. The front will bring a few light showers by Saturday night and into the morning hours on Sunday.
Expect clouds to decrease throughout the day on Sunday, giving way to a partly cloudy afternoon. Once again, a surge of cold air will filter in behind the front with gusty winds. This cold shot of air will be even colder as we start next week.
As you start the work week, morning temperatures on Monday will range from the low-mid 30s. Highs on Monday will only reach the middle 40s with mostly sunny skies and breezy winds. Expect a widespread freeze Monday night into Tuesday morning. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs on Tuesday... even colder.
