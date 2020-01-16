FIRST ALERT: Here comes winter

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A dramatic drop in temperatures arrives for Friday with even colder weather on the way for next week.
A cold front blew off shore early Thursday afternoon and will be followed by much colder temperatures for Friday.
Temperatures will fall steadily through tonight with clear skies and a gusty breeze through the evening. By daybreak Friday, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s across the Pee Dee and to near 40 along the Grand Strand.
The cold temperatures will remain in place on Friday with sunny skies and a gusty wind at times. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the upper 40s to near 50 - a full 20 to 25 degrees colder than Thursday.
The weekend will start off with chilly morning temperatures in the 30s on Saturday morning. As another cold front approaches, skies will turn mostly cloudy on Saturday with a light shower or two possible near sunset. Ahead of the front, a brief warm up will send temperatures into the lower 60s Saturday afternoon.
A few showers will be likely Saturday night through sunrise Sunday before clearing skies means a return to sunshine through the afternoon on Sunday. Temperatures will once again climb into the lower 60s with a gusty wind.
Dramatically colder weather will once again plunge into the Carolinas Sunday night and linger through most of next week. High Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will only reach the lower to middle 40s with overnight temperatures dropping well into the 20s inland and upper 20s to near 30 along the Grand Strand.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.