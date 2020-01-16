Duo suspected of using stolen credit card in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in North Myrtle Beach are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people accused of using a stolen credit card.
According to a Facebook post from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, the suspects used the stolen credit card at two different locations in North Myrtle Beach.
If you have any information on the identity of the suspects, call the North Myrtle Beach Detective Tip Hotline at 843-447-9376. You can remain anonymous.
