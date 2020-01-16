Darlington County teacher’s certification suspended after arrest for allegedly having sex with a student

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Board of Education voted Tuesday to suspend the education certificate of a Darlington County teacher accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student.
On Jan. 14, the board took up the matter following the arrest of Anna Patton on felony counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, disseminating harmful material to minors, and sexual battery with a student 16 or 17 years of age.
According to the order, Patton was employed by the Darlington County School District as a teacher at Lamar High School.
The order states a concerned parent contacted the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office to report that Patton was having allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
“It was alleged Ms. Patton sent the student nude photos, inappropriate text messages, and had engaged in sex with the student,” according to the order.
Patton’s educator certificate was suspended until a due process hearing is held and/or the matter is resolved.
“The SCDE has reason to believe that, due to the serious nature of this allegation of misconduct, Ms. Patton may pose a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of students who may be under her instruction, and that emergency action is required,” the order states.
District officials said Patton was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.