Carolina True Crime: Suspected ‘Potomac River Rapist’ arrested in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Potomac River Rapist is linked to a number of sexual assaults in the D.C. area in the 1990s.
Decades later, the man believed to be responsible for those crimes was arrested along the Grand Strand.
In this week’s edition of Carolina True Crime, we’re taking a look back at those heinous crimes and the evidence that led police to a Conway home.
