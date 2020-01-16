Carolina True Crime: Suspected ‘Potomac River Rapist’ arrested in Conway

Carolina True Crime: Suspected ‘Potomac River Rapist’ arrested in Conway
Right: Giles Warrick booking photo Left: Age progression sketch of suspected 'Potomac River Rapist' (Source: JRLDC/FBI)
By Brad Dickerson | January 16, 2020 at 4:37 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 4:37 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Potomac River Rapist is linked to a number of sexual assaults in the D.C. area in the 1990s.

Decades later, the man believed to be responsible for those crimes was arrested along the Grand Strand.

In this week’s edition of Carolina True Crime, we’re taking a look back at those heinous crimes and the evidence that led police to a Conway home.

You can find Carolina True Crime on your favorite podcast streaming app.

Apple Podcasts - Stitcher - Spotify - Google Play - TuneIn

You can also listen to it on the official “Carolina True Crime” page.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.