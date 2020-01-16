3 arrested after ‘cages’ for children found in Alabama home

An investigation revealed the children had been locked in the cages multiple times. On Wednesday, authorities arrested 66-year-old Pamela Deloris Bond, 69-year-old James H. Bond and 30-year-old Kylla Michelle Mann. All three are charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse of a child less than 6 years of age and two counts of reckless endangerment; Pamela Bond is also charged with tampering with physical evidence.