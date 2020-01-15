UofSC WBB Coach Staley reacts to her team’s No. 1 spot in AP poll

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina is embracing its spot on top.
On Monday, the University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball team returned to number one in the AP poll for the first time since 2015.
“It feels good. We’re going to stay level headed and humble about it,” UofSC Senior Point Guard Ty Harris said.
It was a milestone moment that Coach Dawn Staley allowed her players to enjoy.
“It’s here. We got to embrace it,” Staley said.
From the announcement until midnight Tuesday night, the Gamecocks were permitted to be on social media -- something unusual for the team.
Staley understands the significance of social media in her players’ lives. So, she opened a window for the team to step briefly back in the limelight before turning the lights out on all social media platforms.
“Social media is a big part of who they are and who they’ve grown up to be. It is a big part of their lives, and I want them to enjoy it, you know, to be more conscious of it,” Staley said. “And I want to chronicle what’s happening in their lives at 18 to 22 -- so that the tweets, the Instagram posts -- they’re going to have them for a lifetime, and I didn’t want them to miss out in having that. Of something historical. It’s historical for them. They’ve never experienced it before.”
Watch the full interview with Staley (story continues below):
South Carolina (16-1) has more wins over RPI top 50 teams than any other program in the nation. Also, the Gamecocks’ five wins over nationally-ranked teams are the most in the country.
South Carolina’s next game is on Thursday night at SEC rival Missouri.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.