TSA: 12 guns found in carry-on bags at MYR in 2019

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Transportation Security Administration revealed how many guns were found in carry-on bags at South Carolina airports in 2019.
TSA officers at five airports in the Palmetto State discovered 63 firearms in 2019. It’s a 53% increase from 2018 when 41 guns were found.
“The increase in the number of firearm discoveries should serve as a wakeup call to travelers everywhere. There is an established protocol for flying with a firearm and it never includes bringing it to the security checkpoint,” said TSA Federal Security Director for South Carolina David McMahon. “All travelers should double-check their belongings before coming to the airport to catch a flight and make sure there is nothing dangerous or prohibited in their carry-on luggage.”
TSA officials said in every instance, the guns were found during routine screening of carry-on bags at checkpoints.
The report showed that 12 guns were found at Myrtle Beach International Airport, compared to nine in 2018. There were zero guns discovered in bags at Florence Regional Airport, according to the TSA.
Nationwide, TSA officers discovered 4,432 guns in carry-on bags, which averages out to about 12 firearms per day. Officials said that 3,863 of those guns were loaded.
Guns can be taken on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage.
