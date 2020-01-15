Troopers charge Florence man with DUI following deadly weekend crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol have charged a Florence man following a deadly crash over the weekend.
According to SCHP Cpl. Sonny Collins, Darren Gibson has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death.
Online jail records state Gibson, 31, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center around 3:36 p.m. Tuesday. He remained in jail Wednesday morning.
According to the SCHP, a 2016 Dodge Challenger was heading eastbound on Green Acres Road in Florence County around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Authorities said the driver ran through a stop sign at the intersection of Green Acres and Bannockburn Road, ran off the road and hit a tree.
A passenger in the vehicle, 44-year-old Mario Thomas, of Florence, was killed in the crash.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.