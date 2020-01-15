Share your favorite Sea Captain’s House memory for a chance at a free lunch!

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A seafood staple along the Grand Strand is set to reopen its doors for 2020.
The Sea Captain’s House will welcome customers back starting on Thursday, Jan. 16.
For more than 50 years, the Sea Captain’s House has been serving locals and visitors alike.
Now, the owners of Sea Captain’s House want to hear about YOUR favorite memory at the restaurant.
Go to Sea Captain’s House’s Facebook page and post your favorite memory of the restaurant for a chance to win lunch!
