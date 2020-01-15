SCDNR: Investigation into injured opossum “inconclusive”

BEAUFORT CO, SC. (WTOC) -The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reported on Wednesday that an investigation into an injured opossum was unable to confirm that the animal was beaten with golf clubs.
A local wildlife organization said that the animal was beaten with golf clubs last week. SCDNR reports that investigators conducted multiple interviews with those involved in the rescue of the opossum, as well as a passing driver that made the initial call.
That driver said in a statement to SCDNR that they did not see golfers or anyone else in the area at the time. SCDNR says that an examination by a local vet was unable to verify the cause of the opossum’s injuries.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the SCDNR’s Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-922-5431, or the SCDNR TIPS mobile app [available at www.dnr.sc.gov/law/OGT.html]. SCDNR will immediately follow-up on any credible information provided, and callers can remain anonymous if they prefer.
