Rescue underway for workers trapped, missing in collapsed trench in Raleigh area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A confined space rescue is underway to save people trapped in a trench that collapsed at 4209 Corners Parkway near Brier Creek Wednesday morning.
According to reports from crew members, 4 people were caught in the initial collapse. Of the trapped workers, 1 got out on his own, 1 was extricated and walked with help to waiting Wake County Paramedics, 1 is being extricated right now and 1 is missing.
Dozens of first responders are on the scene, bringing special digging equipment.
A man was pulled out alive, who was described as seeming alert and talking to rescuers.
The trench collapsed at the location where construction crews were building a gas station near TW Alexander and Glenwood Avenue.
Some first responders expressed concern due to the amount of time passing while people are still underground. Officials said the wet conditions may have played a role in the collapse.
