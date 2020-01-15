Report: Former Dorchester County deputy charged after hitting woman with traffic cone

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Dorchester County deputy was arrested on an assault charge Tuesday, three days after he resigned from the agency.
James Bazzle was arrested Tuesday on a charge of third-degree assault and battery, Sgt. Rick Carson confirmed.
According to the affidavit, Bazzle threw and hit a woman with an object while they were in the same vehicle. The woman then got out of the vehicle and Bazzle chased her, the report stated. Bazzle then hit the woman with a traffic cone and she lost consciousness, according to the affidavit.
Deputies learned of an incident involving Bazzle Saturday morning, Carson said. Bazzle resigned that same morning and an investigation into the incident began.
