Police respond to reported shots fired on N. Irby St. in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police were called to the 1100 block of North Irby Street in Florence Wednesday morning after a reported early-morning shooting, according to authorities.
Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt said evidence was found in the area to indicate a shooting had happened overnight and was just reported to law enforcement before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
According to Brandt, there are no known victims at this time, just some property damage.
