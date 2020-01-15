One taken to hospital after fire at Conway home

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a house fire in Conway.
According to information from city officials, the Conway Fire Department was called to a home in the 1700 block of Fladger Street before 5:15 p.m.
Crews tended to two patients on scene, one of whom was transported with injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and Conway police officers were on scene assisting with traffic control.
According to officials, traffic may be impacted on U.S. 378. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.
