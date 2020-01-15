One arrested, another wanted in Marion shooting

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are searching for the person who fled from law enforcement after reportedly shooting into a home in Marion.
According to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers, officers were called to Wallace Circle around 9 p.m. Tuesday for a shooting call. Police found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the stomach. Flowers said the victim is not cooperating.
While investigating the incident on Wallace Circle, officers responded to Charleston Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday after hearing gunshots, according to Flowers.
Police said the suspects were shooting into a home on Charleston Street. There were no injuries reported.
According to Flowers, authorities tried to stop the suspects’ vehicle, but they fled. Authorities then pursued the vehicle, with the chase ending in Marion County limits.
Flowers said one suspect was arrested, while a second suspect remains at large.
The two shootings are not believed to be connected, according to Flowers.
More information is expected to be released later Wednesday.
