Man sentenced in fatal shooting of pregnant woman in Myrtle Beach

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews
A Myrtle Beach man charged with shooting and killing a pregnant woman in 2017 will spend several years behind bars after entering an Alford plea Wednesday morning.
Judge Steven H. John sentenced Jordan Pyatt to 17 years in prison. Pyatt will receive credit for the nearly two years and three months he’s spent in jail.
The 24-year-old was initially charged with murder, but accepted a negotiated plea to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter under the North Carolina vs. Alford provision.
An Alford plea means a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges a jury would likely convict based on the evidence.
Pyatt was charged with fatally shooting Jadasia Myers, 22, near Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach.
Myers was pregnant and her baby, a girl to be named Harmony, was delivered but did not survive.
The shooting caused an outcry from members of the city’s Booker T. Washington community.
