Local businesses hand over check to pay off Forestbrook Elementary’s school lunch debt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Another school’s lunch debt has been erased thanks to members of the Grand Strand community.
ISI Elite Training, Hucks Law Firm and McCutchen, Mumford, Vaught and Geddie Law Offices raised the money needed to help pay off Forestbrook Elementary School’s lunch debt.
The school’s PTA posted a picture on Wednesday of a $2,000 check being handed to the school.
For the past few months, several businesses across the Grand Strand have raised money to help eliminate lunch debt at several schools in Horry County.
PAST COVERAGE:
The donations are helping to chip away at a $94,000 school lunch debt that Horry County Schools currently faces.
Horry County Schools officials said that students receive a meal whether they have a debt or not, but these donations take the burden off students and their families.
Unpaid school lunches transfer from school to school with the student until they graduate. Students are unable to walk at graduation if they don’t pay it off.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.