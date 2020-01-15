Local businesses hand over check to pay off Forestbrook Elementary’s school lunch debt

Local businesses hand over check to pay off Forestbrook Elementary’s school lunch debt
A $2,000 check was handed over to Forestbrook Elementary School to help erase students' lunch debt. (Source: Forestbrook Elementary PTA)
By WMBF News Staff | January 15, 2020 at 3:35 PM EST - Updated January 15 at 3:35 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Another school’s lunch debt has been erased thanks to members of the Grand Strand community.

ISI Elite Training, Hucks Law Firm and McCutchen, Mumford, Vaught and Geddie Law Offices raised the money needed to help pay off Forestbrook Elementary School’s lunch debt.

The school’s PTA posted a picture on Wednesday of a $2,000 check being handed to the school.

For the past few months, several businesses across the Grand Strand have raised money to help eliminate lunch debt at several schools in Horry County.

PAST COVERAGE:

PIZZA WITH A PURPOSE: Pizzeria eliminates school lunch debt at 3 Horry County schools

Local restaurants help pay off lunch debts at some Horry County schools

Donation pays off lunch debt at another Horry County school

Tattoo shop, barbershop help pay school debt at 5 Horry County schools

Restaurants, community band together to eliminate lunch debt at Horry County schools

The donations are helping to chip away at a $94,000 school lunch debt that Horry County Schools currently faces.

Horry County Schools officials said that students receive a meal whether they have a debt or not, but these donations take the burden off students and their families.

Unpaid school lunches transfer from school to school with the student until they graduate. Students are unable to walk at graduation if they don’t pay it off.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.