Insurance experts offer advice after EF1 tornado damages 70+ cars at Loris H.S.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Many Loris High School students are now left to deal with the damage after an EF1 tornado tore through the school’s parking lot and damaged more than 70 cars.
In most cases, insurance plans should cover the cost, but without carefully reading the fine print you may find yourself paying out of pocket.
According to most insurance agencies, the first conversations you should have is with your insurance agent.
For those that saw significant damage, as long as they have comprehensive coverage, most natural disaster damage, such as hurricanes, tornadoes or hail, should be taken care of.
For those with state minimum coverage, you could find yourself paying a majority of the damage themselves.
“Auto insurance you’re going to want to make sure for natural disasters you have comprehensive coverage. That’s where you’ll have coverage for tornadoes or a tree falls over on your car in a wind storm,” said Hilary McCarthy
It’s not just exterior damage you should be looking into repairing. Ken Noble, a manager at Black’s Tire & Auto Service, said wind speeds like this can throw off your alignment and other non-visible issues under the hood.
“Definitely go to a reputable place of business somewhere that’s been established for a while,” Noble said.
Also, be sure to get an estimate on the damage which could determine whether or not you’ll file a claim.
“If the estimate to the damage is less than their deductible, it’s not gonna make sense for them to file a claim,” said McCarthy.
In regards to home insurance, natural disaster damage caused by tornadoes will fall under wind and hail protection.
If you have any questions the best thing to do is simply contact your agent.
